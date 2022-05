Many billionaire entrepreneurs will tell the story of their company's origin and how it began in either a before or a basement or something along those lines. There’s Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs who started Amazon and Apple out of their respective garages, David Karp who invented Tumblr in his childhood bedroom and Michael Dell who started his namesake computer company out of his college dorm room.

LOS ALTOS, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO