Berkley Selectman George Miller fends off challenge from FinCom member Tabitha McCrohan

BERKLEY — By solid margins, Saturday's town election voters chose George F. Miller for another three years on the Board of Selectmen over a challenge from Finance Committee member Tabitha K. McCrohan, and they approved placing a $1 million debt exclusion vote on the annual town meeting warrant.

Miller, a selectman for the past 12 years, won by a total of 330 votes over McCrohan's total of 269 votes, or 55% to 45%, in an election that drew 610 of the town's registered voters.

A ballot question proposed a $1 million debt exclusion to pay for the bond or note for two police cruisers, two plow sanders and other new equipment for the Highway Department, a new heating system for the public safety building and two new election tabulators for the town clerk.

This measure was approved by a tally of 296 yes against 227 no, or 57% to 43%. The action means this plan will be up for a vote at the June 6 annual town meeting.

Miller said he wanted to thank the voters for allowing him to continue his work to bring more business to the town, "and allowing me to continue to work on the warehouse distribution center project which will prevent tax increases on property owners."

In a recent candidates forum, Miller noted he is currently negotiating with a developer to bring a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility to the business district off of Myricks Street that will pay the town over $700,000 in taxes.

In a nod to his challenger, Tabitha McCrohan, Miller added, "I appreciated the professionalism and effort of her campaign, and I am sure she will be serving on the Board of Selectmen in the future."

McCrohan declared she will not stop at one campaign for selectman.

"I plan to run for selectman sometime in the future," she said. "I will be a part of town politics for years to come."

Miller also thanked voters for their approval of the debt exclusion question, "so town departments will get the equipment and supplies they deserve."

Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Freitas was unavailable for comment Saturday but said in a previous interview that it would have been a disaster for the town budget if the debt exclusion question hadn't passed.

"It would throw the budget into chaos," Freitas said. "We'd have to be looking for that money somewhere else. We'd have to look for it in other places such as personnel."

In other election results, Miller was elected town moderator with 357 votes; he was the only declared candidate on the ballot. He explained in a previous interview that he chose to serve in the role because no one else had volunteered and it was important for the position to be filled. He also noted he received an OK from town counsel that there was no direct conflict of interest to so serve in both roles.

Michael J. Ricardo became a new member of the School Committee with 366 votes; he also was the only declared candidate on the ballot. Michael Ledger became a new member of the Planning Board as a write-in candidate with 40 votes; there was no declared candidate for this position on the ballot.