Florida deputy hits, kills 19-year-old with patrol vehicle: FHP

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples man died shortly after midnight Sunday after being hit by a Collier County deputy’s vehicle, according to state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the deputy was heading north on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Naples with its emergency equipment on.

The 19-year-old pedestrian was in the parking lot of a Circle K along the boulevard when he stepped into the deputy’s path, an incident report said.

Troopers said the deputy’s patrol vehicle hit the pedestrian The deputy made a controlled stop after the collision.

The pedestrian died shortly after being hit, according to the FHP. The deputy was not injured.

