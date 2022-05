Click here to read the full article. CBS has canceled the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom “United States of Al” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “United States of Al” centers on the relationship between Marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) and his Afghan interpreter Awalmir, or “Al” (Adhir Kalyan), who finally lands a visa allowing him passage into the United States. Riley, who has separated from his wife, makes room for Al in his Ohio home, and together they struggle to adjust to their post-combat lives. Creators David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, who worked for Lorre on “The Big Bang Theory,” began kicking...

