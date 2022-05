The Los Angeles Angels will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Angels are on a three-game home winning streak and hoping to continue with a win on Wednesday. Los Angeles is 12-6 in home games and 21-11 overall so far this season. They have a 4-1 record in games decided by one run. Tampa Bay has gone 9-7 in home games and is 18-13 overall. Wednesday will be the third time these teams have met so far this season.

