Nobody does mommy-and-me style like the Kardashians: 10 best outfits

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXOux_0fWyPN9W00

The Kardashian-Jenners have mastered the art of mommy-and-me dressing.

While celebrities of all stripes can’t seem to resist twinning with their kids , the matching looks in question are more elevated than ever these days; instead of coordinating in Laura Ashley or Lilly Pulitzer dresses, stars and their spawn are more likely to opt for baby Balenciaga and tiny Louis Vuitton bags.

In honor of Mother’s Day on May 8, we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable matching moments from the Kardashian crew, from Kylie and Stormi twinning in trench coats to Khloé and True’s coordinating Dior duds.

Ladies in red
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4t7J_0fWyPN9W00
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a skintight red Bottega Veneta gown and heels to match daughter Stormi for Christmas in 2020. While Kylie rocked sparkling scarlet Jimmy Choo heels, her daughter kept it comfortable in simple white sneakers.

Trench coat twins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrNft_0fWyPN9W00
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

That same year, the duo bundled up in near-identical terracotta trenches to snap a mirror selfie. Stormi even copied her mom’s famous pout for the pic.

Pajama party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQcTy_0fWyPN9W00
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The complementary duds don’t always have to be designer. Kylie and Stormi kept it casual while decorating cupcakes in green striped Grinch pajamas during the 2020 holiday season.

Double Dior
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f57Bi_0fWyPN9W00
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

No one loves baby Dior quite like Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True. In 2021, Khloé shared sweet snaps of the pair in strikingly similar looks from the label, with the Good American co-founder in a long-sleeved top and logo-printed trousers and her little one in a Dior monogram crop top and miniskirt.

Silver belles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrJ5F_0fWyPN9W00
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé and True matched again in silver sparkly dresses for the family’s Christmas celebrations in 2021. Mom sported a Swarovski crystal-covered Celia Kritharioti creation, while her daughter wore sequined Dolce & Gabbana.

Pop the champagne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ra7Rx_0fWyPN9W00
Hulu via Image Press Agency/Spla

For the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” in 2022, Khloé and True twinned in champagne-colored silk slip dresses from Valdrin Sahiti. (Unfortunately, the rest of the family missed the matching memo.)

Rosy logos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbPNc_0fWyPN9W00
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The twosome matched in Dior once more for True’s 4th birthday party in 2022. While the youngster looked like a princess in her pale pink dress with feather trim, her mom wore monogram-print jeans and a matching corset top in the same pastel shade.

Disco dresses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NdrF_0fWyPN9W00
Getty Images

In 2016, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West headed to Kanye West’s show at Madison Square Garden in near-identical silver sequined numbers by Vetements.

First ladies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wcAl_0fWyPN9W00
Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Years before she wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala , Kim channeled Jackie O in baby blue for a 2017 Interview magazine shoot. North joined in on the fun, posing in her own White House-worthy outfit for photographer Steven Klein.

These days, it’s less likely to see the pair twinning; the Skims founder revealed in 2022 that North often “complains” about her style choices .

Lemon looks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7bHw_0fWyPN9W00
kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Grandmothers can get in on the matching fun, too! “This is what happens when I leave town,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned this 2016 snap of her daughter, Penelope, and her mother, Kris Jenner, in likeminded lemon-print outfits from Dolce & Gabbana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
