Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter’s name revealed after twin brother’s death

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, announced the name of their newborn daughter via Instagram on Saturday.

“Bella Esmeralda 💚,” the model, 28, captioned a slideshow of photos of her baby girl in her crib while wearing an adorable Moschino outfit.

“180422,” Rodríguez added, to mark the baby’s birthdate of April 18, 2022.

Rodríguez and Ronaldo, 37, appear to be doing their best to move forward as a family after Bella Esmeralda’s twin brother tragically died during childbirth .

The soccer superstar and his partner made the announcement in a joint statement at the time, saying, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

They noted that only their baby girl “gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, announced the name of their newborn daughter via Instagram on Saturday.
Ronaldo then shared on April 24 that the couple were finally able to bring Bella Esmeralda home from the hospital .

“Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the Manchester United player captioned a photo of the family sitting on a couch with their newest member.

“Bella Esmeralda 💚,” Rodríguez captioned her slideshow.
“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

He added, “Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez posed for a family photo after bringing their baby girl home from the hospital.
Aside from Bella Esmeralda, Ronaldo and Rodriguez also share a 4-year-old daughter named Alana.

The Portuguese football also has an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., with a woman whose name he has chosen to keep private, and 4-year-old twins, Mateo and Eva, whom he welcomed via surrogate in 2017.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez started dating in 2016 following his split from supermodel Irina Shayk.

Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
