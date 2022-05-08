ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Hamilton visited by Michelle Obama, speaks on Roe v. Wade

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amBBz_0fWyP5Lh00
1 of 9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lewis Hamilton dipped into the Roe v. Wade debate shortly after arriving in the United States. He protested a ban on wearing jewelry while racing by sporting three watches, eight rings and multiple necklaces in Miami.

And as the seven-time world champion prepared for Formula One’s debut in South Florida, Hamilton hosted former first lady Michelle Obama in his pit for practice and qualifying.

Hamilton remains as much a change agent 16 years into his career as when he became the first Black winner in F1 in 2008. The British racer is now 37 years old, is the winningest driver in series history and is tied with Michael Schumacher with a record seven titles. Hamilton remains the only Black driver at the most elite level of motorsports.

He uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice and race, human rights and protection of the LBGTQ community. Hamilton speaks while racing in countries with questionable human rights records, or when an issue arises in which he feels his voice can lend support.

While in New York earlier this week, Hamilton took to Instagram to speak on the potential Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.

“I love being in the States, but I can’t ignore what’s going on right now and what some in the government are trying to do to the women who live here,” Hamilton posted on his Instagram story to his almost 28 million followers.

“Everyone should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies. We can’t let that choice be taken away.”

The next post included names of organizations and resources that support abortion rights.

Two days later, he arrived in the paddock at Hard Rock Stadium wearing every piece of jewelry he could find. He was protesting a decision by the FIA, the governing body of F1, to clamp down on drivers wearing jewelry while competing. The FIA claims jewelry is a potential safety hazard; Hamilton says he’s been wearing his piercings for 16 seasons in F1 and it’s his right to express himself as he chooses.

But as the glitz and glamour of F1 invaded Miami Gardens — a suburban family neighborhood that is nearly 70% Black or African American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — Hamilton was the lone face of diversity. It’s not enough, said his boss, Mercedes head Toto Wolff.

“What (F1) needs is role models, not only the top driver, who is the biggest role model the sport has, but we need ... to change that room, there needs to be a more diverse group of people talking about Formula One,” Wolff said. “We just need to take one step at a time. We would love to have a very diverse group of fans and audiences and whatever we can do we are prepared to do.”

Zak Brown, the California native who now runs McLaren Racing, said exposing F1 to a new audience is key. He cited the growth of the North American fan base through Netflix’s docuseries “Drive to Survive” to “a new, more diverse youthful fan base.”

“If you look at the fan base that they brought in, they brought in a lot of female fans, a lot of youth,” Brown said. “Coming to new markets like Miami and then looking for not just great race broadcasts but side and shoulder programming. It’s about making incremental gains in all of these areas.

“We just need to continue to expose our great sport to people that are new to the sport and then let the sport work its magic on everyone like it has us for many years.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 68

Debra Fletcher
3d ago

Bible affirms the life and value of unborn children. The Bible goes even further to explain that the unborn life is valuable because he or she has been uniquely created by God. Paul declares, “He himself gives everyone life and breath and everything else”

Reply(3)
26
L.O.
3d ago

Anybody else sick and tired of seeing big Mike in the headlines?? I wish him and his wife Barry would just leave the country they hate so much.

Reply(2)
24
blueonblue
3d ago

Mid placed anger by drama mrs Obama shows how utterly ignorant of what the Mississippi law states educate ur self and if ur having trouble reading the law get someone who can

Reply(2)
10
Related
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
Miami Gardens, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Government
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Brown
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Formula#F1#British#Supreme Court
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Explain Why They Believe the Big Lie

Some 35 percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans—believe the Big Lie, pushed relentlessly by former President Donald Trump and amplified by conservative media, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They think that Trump was the true victor and that he should still be in the White House today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Chaney Jones Go To Japan

Kanye West and his current muse Chaney Jones took their relationship overseas for a trip that may be a mix of both business and pleasure. Social media influencer and model Jones shared a photo on her IG Story of her cuddled up to Ye, as they watched cars drive down a Japanese street from a balcony above.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Symone Sanders on Leaving Kamala Harris' Office for Cable TV: "I Just Felt It Was My Time"

Symone Sanders has about a million important political jobs under her belt. She was Bernie Sanders' national press secretary during his 2016 presidential campaign. She joined Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign as a senior advisor. After he became president, she served as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson, staunchly defending her boss when Harris was criticized for messaging missteps or a tough office environment. ("We are not making rainbows and bunnies all day," Sanders told Politico when asked about working for the VP.) But late last year, Sanders, 32, knew it was time to leave the White House, and her next step was pretty clear. As a kid in Nebraska, she had a newscaster alterego, Donna Burns, who'd "report live" using a kitchen spoon as a mic. Now, Donna — er, Symone — has her own show on MSNBC.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

888K+
Followers
434K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy