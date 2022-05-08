Paterson shooting suspect arrested after foot chase, police say
A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting on Beech Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Laquan...patersontimes.com
A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting on Beech Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Laquan...patersontimes.com
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 1