7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in May 2022

There's something inherently romantic about predestination — that in spite of our best attempts to live our own destiny, heedless of the consequences our actions might have on future versions of ourselves, we'll still be led to the person we have been fated to love. Whether said person enters into our lives for only a short time before leaving altogether or remains to the end is another question entirely, and one among many that get posited in HBO's adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife, which stars Theo James as the titular man unwittingly tumbling from one place to the next in his personal timeline — often literally — and Rose Leslie as the woman he's inexplicably drawn to at various stages in her more linear life, from wide-eyed adolescence to solemn maturity. Based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, the series written by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) and directed by David Nutter (Game of Thrones) retains as much of the bittersweet, thrilling, messy melodrama as its source material, which means it can occasionally veer a little too close to overly saccharine in execution but still remains irresistibly watchable.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO