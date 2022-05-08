ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

On WW2 Anniversary, Zelenskiy Says Evil Has Returned

By Natalia Zinets
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that evil had returned to Ukraine but that Kyiv would prevail in an emotional address as Europe marks the surrender of Nazi Germany in World War Two. Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, ended 77...

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russia Downed Satellite Internet In Ukraine -officials

Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network in Ukraine which took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war, Britain, Canada and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour...
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

