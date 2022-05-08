More human remains found at Lake Mead days after body found in barrel, rangers say

A second set of skeletal human remains has been discovered at Lake Mead, just a few days after visitors found a body in a barrel at the rapidly shrinking Nevada reservoir, rangers reported.

The remains were reported at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, National Park Service rangers said in a news release.

Rangers recovered the remains, which will be examined by the Clark County Medical Examiner, the release said. No further information was released.

A body in a barrel was found in Lake Mead, behind Hoover Dam, on Sunday, May 1, according to the National Park Service.

A body was dumped in a Nevada lake. Drought uncovered it 40 years later, officials say

Boaters discovered the crumbling barrel at about 3 p.m. after hearing a woman scream from the side of the beach, according to KLAS. They realized a body was inside.

Police suspect the body had been dumped in the lake in the 1970s or 1980s and was only uncovered by drought.

The body had a gunshot wound, and authorities believe the death could have been a homicide, according to the National Park Service.

It was found in an area that would have been about 100 feet underwater and hundreds of yards from shore decades ago, FOX 5 reported.

It could be the first of many human remains the drought uncovers, officials told the station.

