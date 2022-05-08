Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Name Newborn Baby Daughter Bella Esmeralda

Baby Bella was born on April 18 but her twin brother tragically died.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that their newborn baby daughter has been named Bella Esmeralda.

Baby Bella was born on April 18. But her twin brother tragically died.

Rodriguez posted a picture of Bella to her 38 million Instagram followers this week, confirming her child's name and birth date in the caption.

Ronaldo already had four children prior to the arrival of Bella and her late twin brother.

His eldest child is 11-year-old Cristiano Jr, who currently plays for the United academy .

Four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo were welcomed via surrogate in June 2017, before Alana Martina became Rodriguez's first biological child with Ronaldo in September of the same year.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez published a joint statement on the day that Bella's twin brother died.

It read: "It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death of our baby.

"It's the biggest pain any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided.

"We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever."

Three days after publishing their heartbreaking statement, Ronaldo, Rodriguez and their family welcomed Bella into their home after she left hospital.

Ronaldo then dedicated his 100th Premier League goal for United to his late son.