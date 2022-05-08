ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Name Newborn Baby Daughter Bella Esmeralda

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM83u_0fWyMuRq00

Baby Bella was born on April 18 but her twin brother tragically died.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that their newborn baby daughter has been named Bella Esmeralda.

Baby Bella was born on April 18. But her twin brother tragically died.

Rodriguez posted a picture of Bella to her 38 million Instagram followers this week, confirming her child's name and birth date in the caption.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ronaldo already had four children prior to the arrival of Bella and her late twin brother.

His eldest child is 11-year-old Cristiano Jr, who currently plays for the United academy .

Four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo were welcomed via surrogate in June 2017, before Alana Martina became Rodriguez's first biological child with Ronaldo in September of the same year.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez published a joint statement on the day that Bella's twin brother died.

It read: "It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death of our baby.

"It's the biggest pain any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided.

"We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever."

Three days after publishing their heartbreaking statement, Ronaldo, Rodriguez and their family welcomed Bella into their home after she left hospital.

Ronaldo then dedicated his 100th Premier League goal for United to his late son.

A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's baby daughter Bella Esmeralda, as shared on Instagram by her mother

Instagram/@georginagio

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Mail

Torn between grief and joy: A mother reveals what it's like to mourn the death of one child while rejoicing in the life of their twin, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez bring surviving daughter home saying 'now is the time to be grateful for her'

While it's rare to lose a baby as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, have done, sadly they are not alone. Here, Vicky Burley, 45, who runs a marketing agency from her home in Surrey, recalls experiencing both the best and the worst moment of her life when she gave birth to twins, while her 16-year-old daughter Ella explains what it's like to grow up without your other half…
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mic

Rihanna adorns her baby bump like the sacred vessel it is

It’s long been the norm for pregnant women to be forced into a style doldrum, pigeonholed by maternity lines that cater to comfort before style. And while pregnant women deserve to be as comfortable as they want to, walking past stores that have baby-bumped mannequins draped in loose fabrics and uninspired prints feels like enough to spur a depressive episode in anyone. It begs the question of why we insist on pregnant women wearing clothes pretty much only designed to lay down in. It goes back to the madonna or the whore dichotomy: the historical, societal insistence that a woman can be nurturing or sexual, but not both at the same time. It’s a patriarchal stereotype that seemed inescapable until Rihanna got pregnant, destroying that idea, one belly chain at a time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#The United Academy
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
E! News

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement

Jamie Lynn Spears sent a subtle reaction to her big sister Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement. The "Womanizer" singer—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced on April 11 that she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, were expecting their first child together and Jamie "liked" her big sister's Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 63, Cuddles With Maluma, 28, Following Split With Ahlamalik Williams: Photos

Madonna, 63, is living her best single life. Following her recent split from her boyfriend of four years, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, the “Queen of Pop” joined Maluma, 28, for a concert in his hometown Medellin, Columbia this past weekend. The duo put on an incredible show and then they got VERY cozy with each other in photos that Madonna posted to her Instagram Stories. Maluma wrapped his arm around Madonna as she comfortably sat beside the Columbian superstar in one adorable image.
CELEBRITIES
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
784
Followers
628
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy