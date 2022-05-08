ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Trump-supporting couple kicked off JetBlue flight after using homophobic slur and ranting about 'king' Elon Musk, China, and masks, reports say

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9wZJ_0fWyMkro00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lBSZ_0fWyMkro00
A JetBlue passenger jet at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

  • A New Jersey couple was kicked off a JetBlue flight and escorted out of the airport last Sunday, per reports.
  • A viral video shows the couple using a homophobic slur and ranting at flight attendants and passengers.
  • In the footage, the couple claims they are being kicked off for supporting former President Donald Trump.

A New Jersey couple was kicked off a JetBlue flight last Sunday after hurling a homophobic slur at passengers and ranting about everything from China to Elon Musk, according to reports.

The woman, identified by the Daily Beast as former Broadway dancer Madeleine Kelly, was escorted off the flight with her husband — known only as "Gene."

The couple, who described themselves in the video as Trump supporters, was then removed from West Palm Beach airport by law enforcement officers on Sunday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, per the Daily Beast.

Video footage of the incident, shared on TikTok and Reddit , shows Kelly gesticulating as she confronts a JetBlue flight attendant.

It is unclear what started the heated discussion, but Kelly can be heard ranting to a flight attendant about free speech at the start of the clip.

"You guys see what's happening in America," Kelly says in the video. "He didn't like what he said, and now we're getting kicked off a plane."

She continues, "You guys, we're going to turn in China. It's coming. Sheep, sheep, sheep, baaah."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjQov_0fWyMkro00
Elon Musk.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kelly then moves on to the issue of mask-wearing and praising Elon Musk, the video shows.

"Oh, I love Elon Musk. He is the best," Kelly says of the Tesla billionaire who recently bought Twitter .

"Elon! He is the fucking king!" she adds

She then threatens to sue a passenger and the airline before mentioning that she used to dance on Broadway. According to a review in The New York Times, Kelly was the director-choreographer of the 2007 musical "The Glorious Ones."

Kelly's husband can then be heard using the homophobic F-slur, which he repeats several times in the video.

In the video, Kelly, who says it's her and Gene's anniversary, can be seen buckling her husband's seatbelt after a flight attendant tries to remove them from the flight.

Kelly repeatedly asks why they are being kicked off the plane. "We've got to get off the plane because we're Trump supporters," she says. "Seriously, I really think that's what it is."

Towards the end of the clip, she tells a passenger, who appears to be recording the incident, to put it on YouTube.

No charges were filed against the couple, the Daily Beast said, citing local officials.

JetBlue did not respond to Insider's request for comment on Friday morning.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 62

Push Back Blk Man
3d ago

Nothing surprise me when Trumpy supporters rant about anything they think they are above the law just like him,but they whine when things go against them hmm just like him .

Reply(4)
55
stop the lies.
3d ago

Just shut up about politics in public places. What has happened to manners. A political rally is fine if you have the proper permit for it and are in a free speech zone which is usually in front of libraries or some public buildings. Just ask. Then, talk away. I like manners and shoving your beliefs down my or others throats is way past old. Get over yourselves.

Reply(2)
33
Smartaleck
3d ago

If you say that you support Donald Trump you can pretty much get away with anything when it comes to the right-wing nuts. Just don't expect any of them to pay your lawyers fees for you.🤣😆😁

Reply(2)
25
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
New York State
Local
Florida Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Kelly
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#The Daily Beast#Tiktok
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

488K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy