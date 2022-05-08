Hurricanes vs Bruins live updates: Boston tops Carolina in Game 4, evens series at 2-2

The Carolina Hurricanes still hold a 2-1 lead going into Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoff series against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon after suffering a 4-2 loss in Game 3.

Game 5 has been set for 7 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander and Luke DeCock are at TD Garden and Justin Pelletier is following along back in Raleigh. They will have live observations from the scene.

Period 3

Empty net ... goal ... for Bruins: Brad Marchand sneaks ahead of everyone and pots an empty-netter to push the final score to 5-2. Marchand finishes with 5 points, DeAngelo throws his stick and we have a best-of-3 series the rest of the way.

Empty net for Carolina: The Canes pulled Raanta with 5:48 to play, looking to find a goal or two here late.

Swayman big stop: The Canes were pushing hard to get back into the game, and had a chance in front of the Bruins net with 3:48 to play and Swayman made a big glove save on a floating puck near the cage.

DeAngelo penalty gives Bruins another PP: A high cross check on a zone entry caused the initial call. DeAngelo then tries to stir up trouble in front of the net with Curtis Lazar. When linesman comes over to to pull him away, he yelled ‘Get off me ... Get the --- off me.” Only a 2-minute minor here. Canes kill it.

Bruins go up by two: The perfection line was, again, perfect. A set play off the faceoff win, David Pastrnak was alone at the right post after a win by Bergeron, Marchadn scoops and curls to the left corner and wheels it to Pastrnak in front. No chance for Raanta there.

Trocheck leaves the ice, heads to room: In the middle of the Canes abbreviated power play, Vincent Trocheck darted to the bench after a battle in front of the net and went straight to the dressing room. No official word yet on his status, but he appeared to be in some discomfort.

Bruins PP (finally) ends): Matt Gryzelcyk gets his stick high on Brady Skjei and is whictled for a penalty. For 52 seconds, there will be 4-on-4, and, assuming no more penalties again, the Canes will have a power play for a little more than a minute. But... the Canes are no 0-for-5 on the power play.

Bruins capitalize on 5-on-3: Brad Marchand top left circle after two point-blank Antti Raanta saves makes it 3-2, and there’s still 2:53 left on the Aho double minor from when he clipped Marchand in the face.

Period 2

Bergeron cut by high stick, Canes down two men again: Sebastian Aho tries to lift Bergeron’s stick, misses and hits the Bruins’ captain in the face with his blade and cuts him. That’s a 4-minute double minor. Bruins will start the third with a :44 5-on-3, and then extended 1:52 5-on-4 time, assuming no scoring or other penalties.

Tie game after a Boston goal: Jake DeBrusk pokes in a shot from in tight during a scrum in front of Antti Raanta. Bergeron was in there digging, too, but DeBrusk got his stick on it. The Hurricanes challenged the call on the ice. Most observing from press row — across all outlets — thought it was a good goal, and they were all correct. The Canes, then, are penalized again, and will head back to the PK.

Bruins back to the power play. Again: A backchecking Nino Niederreiter slides through a forechecking Craig Smith and is whistled for a trip. The Bruins will be on the PP for most of the remainderof the second period, unless another penalty or a goal.

Jarvis hurt by friendly fire: Brendan Smith let a shot go from the left point and it hit Seth Jarvis square in the, um, midsection. Jarvis crumbled to the ice and stayed down, wincing in pain, and trainer Doug Bennett is on the ice

Bruins back to the PP: Teuvo Terravainen commits a hooking infraction in the defensive zone as they were trying to transition to offense, and he’ll sit for two minutes. Canes PK was 3-for-3, and then 4-for-4 after the successful kill.

Great zone pressure from Carolina: For two consecutive shifts through the middle part of the second period, the Canes had the Bruins hemmed in deep. Jeremy Swayman was solid in keeping the Canes off the board during that stretch, but the possession has also served to take the home crowd out of the game. Much quieter at the moment.

One power play for the Bruins is bad, two at once not ideal: Vincent Trockeck was helping the Canes kill a Boston power play, and accidentally fired the puck into the crowd, which is an automatic penalty. The Canes shorthanded by two men for 1:23. The initial penalty was to Andrei Svechnikov for cross-checking in the offensive zone. But the Canes kill them both.

Quick start to the second period for the Canes: Captain Jordan Staal finished in front. Niederreiter kept the puck in along the left half wall, fed Jesper Fast behind the cage who flipped it in front for Staal, who finished past Swayman.

Period 1

All square through one: With the score even at 1-1, Brad Marchand exits the ice at the end of the first period surrounded by five Hurricanes and exchanging words with Tony DeAngelo. The Hurricanes had an 8-4 advantage in scoring chances and 5-1 in high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick over the opening 20 minutes.

Bruins get a brief chance on the PP: For the first time in this game, the Bruins will get a power play after Jordan Staal is called for hooking in the neutral zone. As one Boston beat writer put it, the call was made on a play that hadn’t been penalized earlier in the game. On the ensuing power play, the Bruins’ Hall can’t finish a point-blank chance — Brett Pesce got a piece of it — then trips up Vincent Trocheck to negate the man advantage. As the same beat writer put it, a makeup call for the Staal call.

Something familiar: Just like in Game 3, the Canes found the net first, but the Bruins have equalized. Patrice Bergeron finds daylight at the right post between Antti Raanta and the post and shovels the puck into he net to tie the game at 1-1. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand with the assists. The Bruins won the matchup there, getting their top line out against Carolina’s third pairing and fourth line.

Playing from in front: For the fourth game in four tries, the Hurricanes have scored the first goal of the game. Bruins had three forwards in the area of Brett Pesce, who was the trailer on the rush. None of them picked him up, and Pesce scores. Jordan Staal and Max Domi with the assists.

Back to the power play for the Canes: Curtis Lazar runs over Jesper Fast after he plays a puck in the air. Fast goes down hard, pops back up. Second Carolina power play.

Going post-al: Max Domi swept at the puck from in tight and it clanged off the iron to the left of Swayman. That close to a Carolina lead.

Boston pushing back: After the Canes carried play for much of the first five minutes — terrible power play notwithstanding — the Bruins have now engaged in the Hurricanes’ end. They had the better stretch of attack for a good three minutes. Raanta was strong and the shot-blocking was key for Carolina in that stretch.

Raanta engaged: After taking a game off, Antti Raanta is back between the pipes for the Canes. It took him about 7 minutes before seeing anything difficult, but he turned back a couple of good chances by the Bruins’ energy line at that point. They were the first two shots of the game by the Bruins.

First power play to the Canes: The Hurricanes’ power play this series was 2-for-17 prior to Game 4, and it still didn’t look right early on Sunday, including an offside call, a cardinal sin of the power play. Seth Jarvis moved onto the top unit, with Andrei Svechnikov dropping to the second group.

Better start for the Canes: The Hurricanes had problems starting quickly in all three of the first games of this series, but the Canes spent the first two-and-a-half minutes of the game pressing in the Bruins zone, something coach Rod Brind’Amour has to be happy with.

Raanta back in net; McAvoy out

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Antti Raanta would be back in the net Sunday as long as he arrives at TD Garden in good shape, and Raanta indeed led the Hurricanes on the ice for warmups. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov relieved Raanta after David Pastrnak collided with him during Game 2 and started Game 3.

Derek Stepan replaced the injured Jordan Martinook in the Hurricanes’ lineup but the big news was on the Bruins’ side, where defenseman Charlie McAvoy is out after entering COVID-19 protocol, the team announced. That leaves the Bruins without their top two defensemen, McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, who was injured on Andrei Svechnikov’s thunderous hit in Game 2.

“I think ‘Raants’ will go as long as he comes in here this morning and says he’s good,” Brind’Amour said. As for what went into the decision: “Just ‘Raants,’ his health. The other day he wasn’t feeling exactly the best. So that was an easy decision. We’ll see this morning how he’s feeling. Those are the easiest decisions that there are, is that.”

Martin Necas and Max Domi swapped places in warm-ups, with Necas jumping up to play with Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck and Domi joining Stepan and Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the fourth line.

As for Martinook, who was injured when Taylor Hall fell on his right ankle, X-rays were negative, the News & Observer previously reported, but he appears to be day-to-day, if not week-to-week. Goalie Frederik Andersen has been working out on his own in Raleigh and it’s still touch and go whether he’ll be available at any point in this series.

“Marty, he’s out, and I don’t anticipate that one being next game either,” Brind’Amour said. “Freddie, we’ll find out more when we get back. He’s been definitely working on it. We’ll hopefully get more of an update tomorrow. He’s closer than he was the last time you asked me. I haven’t talked to him. When we’re here he’s kind of doing his own thing.”

