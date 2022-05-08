ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

One person shot in parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a Toledo bar. Toledo Police responded to...

Comments / 5

Michael J Heard
3d ago

it seems as though this is going to be a rough crime season coming up please everyone be careful and mindful of your surroundings no matter where you are

Jim Kerste
3d ago

Well, starting, iirc, June 15, constitutional carry is legal in Ohio. Carry, and defend yourselves.

WTOL 11

22-year-old shot at Chasers early Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that injured one early Sunday at a bar near the University of Toledo. Officers responded to Chasers on Dorr Street at 2:40 a.m. and located Derek Combs, 22, across the street in the Jed's parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Combs was shot in the arm and leg.
WTOL 11

South Toledo woman fires gun at intruder

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. A south Toledo woman shot at a man she found inside her home's back door Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say the woman, who lives in the 300 block of Havre Street, heard a noise at the...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of missing Oakland County man found by father, son in Pontiac lake

PONTIAC, Mich. – The body of an Oakland County man who has been missing since December was found by a father and son in a Pontiac lake, officials said. Family members of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, of Pontiac, said they hadn’t seen him since December. Police put out an alert earlier this week that they were still searching for Pitts.
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after argument with brother in east Columbus: Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after police said an argument between brothers led to a shooting Saturday in east Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 9:05 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ashburton Road. Police said the victim, 33-year-old Phillip Moore, was taken to Grant Medical […]
WTOL-TV

TPD investigating shooting in west Toledo

Toledo police are investigating after a person was shot near the intersection of Dorr Street and Holland-Sylvania Road Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. One person was shot, according to police. The victim was identified Tuesday as 21-year-old Maurice Winfree. According to a police report, Winfree was shot...
WTOL 11

Driver carjacked by multiple gunmen in south Toledo Monday

A Findlay man told police he was robbed of his vehicle and personal items by a group of armed carjackers who surrounded him at a South Toledo intersection Monday night. Toledo police were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Angola Road and Country Creek Lane, where the man told officers that he was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when he was approached by four or five people with guns.
