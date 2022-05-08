One person shot in parking lot of Jed’s on Campus bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a Toledo bar. Toledo Police responded to...www.13abc.com
it seems as though this is going to be a rough crime season coming up please everyone be careful and mindful of your surroundings no matter where you are
Well, starting, iirc, June 15, constitutional carry is legal in Ohio. Carry, and defend yourselves.
