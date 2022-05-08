ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Another Massive MAGA Boat Parade and Convoy Set for the Jersey Shore

By SNN Staff Report
 3 days ago
TOMS RIVER, NJ – You might remember the large MAGA boat parades across America...

Truth Sets U Free
3d ago

They should row down to Palm Beach, and see if Trumptrash will let them stay at Mar A Lago!! He does owe you people for participating in his attempted insurrection!!

Reply
14
William Manzare
3d ago

Democrats will never have a boat parade.... the government doesn't give free boats out .. you have to buy them with your own money

Reply(19)
28
KDoc
3d ago

Why do tRUMPlicans get all wet over boat parades and rallies! Who cares … the only number that counts is at Election time … remember, when Biden BEAT tRUMP by 7 Million Legitimate Votes … a landslide no less!

Reply(10)
16
