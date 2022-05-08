ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

FHP looking for driver in deadly Putnam County hit-and-run

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who was...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 2

Related
Action News Jax

Woman killed while walking along road in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a woman is dead after a hit-and-run on Silver Lake Dr. near Thicket Ln. in Putnam County. At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Silver Lake Dr. east of Thicket Ln. At the same time, the 48-year-old victim from Palatka City was walking westbound on Silver Lake Dr.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Man charged in December hit-and-run leaving 2 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was charged in a deadly crash on Abercorn Street that killed two people in December 2021. A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dishan Hughes on homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol, two 67-year-old men were crossing Abercorn Street near Janet Drive when […]
SAVANNAH, GA
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Putnam County head-on collison

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Putnam County that left a 44-year-old man dead. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Keuka Road in Hawthorne. Troopers say the two pickup trucks collided head-on after one of the trucks crossed into the other’s lane. The driver of the truck that left its lane was killed, while the other driver was left with minor injuries.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhp
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Police search for 2 suspects in separate shoplifting incidents

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two women they say are suspected of two separate shoplifting incidents. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the first happened on April 8 at Sister’s Beauty on Ogeechee Road. The second happened on April 19 at Liquor Market in the same area. Both shoplifters used […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Long County man dies in early morning crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County man died in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 57 early Friday morning, officials said. The man was traveling eastbound near the Long-McIntosh County line toward Townsend in a Honda SUV when he left the roadway, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Edwards. Edwards said the driver […]
LONG COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy