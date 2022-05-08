2 men wanted for Waterbury armed carjacking
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking for two suspects who threatened a man at gunpoint and stole his car Saturday evening.
At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hill and Hazel Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a 48-year-old male victim who told police he was approached by two men who threatened him at gunpoint and took his vehicle.
They fled the scene of the armed carjacking in the victim’s vehicle.
Police describe the vehicle as an older model, grey Ford Taurus.
