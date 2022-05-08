ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men wanted for Waterbury armed carjacking

By Sydney Reynolds
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking for two suspects who threatened a man at gunpoint and stole his car Saturday evening.

At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hill and Hazel Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a 48-year-old male victim who told police he was approached by two men who threatened him at gunpoint and took his vehicle.

They fled the scene of the armed carjacking in the victim’s vehicle.

Police describe the vehicle as an older model, grey Ford Taurus.

Comments / 5

David Barz
3d ago

Waterbury is getting like NYC. There seems to be “a lot” of Eric Adam’s in democrat cities. Protect criminals at all cost. We must’et be to hard on criminals because their feelings might get hurt.

Melissa Matthews
3d ago

Ct is getting out of control ! what the heck is wrong with people !! there parents if they even had any didnt raise them right !!

