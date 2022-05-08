Silver Spring dentist pleads guilty to mail and health care fraud, DOJ says
By Julie Gallagher
WTOP
3 days ago
A dentist from Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty Wednesday for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and health care fraud — he’ll pay back more than $1.2 million as part of the plea deal, according to the Department of...
— Eugene Andrew DiNoto, age 51, of Bel Air, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, engaging in an illegal monetary transaction, and filing a false tax return, in connection with a kickback scheme that defrauded his employer of more than $29 million. The guilty plea...
A man pleaded guilty to selling the mixture of fentanyl and heroin that killed a Gaithersburg, Maryland, mother of three in August 2020. The 34-year-old victim had been sober for about a year when anxiety got to her, her mother said. Court documents showed a text conversation between the victim...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A COMMON painkiller has been dubbed the "most dangerous over the counter drug". Acetaminophen - better known as paracetamol or Tylenol - has been linked with cases of liver failure in the US. John Brems, a professor of surgery at Loyola University in Chicago, regularly treats patients with acute liver...
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson accepted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s plea deal on Wednesday, sentencing him to 20 to 25 years in prison, according to NPR. What does the plea deal mean for Chauvin? In December, Chauvin admitted in court that he violated George Floyd’s civil...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Members of a violent, drug-running gang in Northern Virginia were convicted Friday on numerous charges related to murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Joseph Lamborn, 28, of California; 24-year-old Peter Le, of Dunn Loring; 28-year-old Tony Le, of California; and 26-year-old Young Yoo, of Centreville, were members of the gang Reccless Tigers, which distributed thousands of pounds of marijuana as well as other THC products, cocaine, ecstasy and prescription drugs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Vicky White’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after a coroner performed an autopsy Tuesday, Newsweek reports. White died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while helping inmate Casey White (no relation) escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama. At a glance. After...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
A Maryland man received back-to-back life sentences for inhumanely murdering two young adults from Montgomery County three years ago, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office reports. Andy Panton, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole plus 60 years in prison for the murders of Jordan Radway,...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not budge on his decision not to release money to train new providers to perform abortions. The General Assembly passed a bill to expand the list of health-care providers who can perform abortions, and it earmarked money to start paying for training as soon as July.
GREENBELT, MD — U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Zaid Rushdan, age 41, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, on May 5, 2022, to 126 months in federal prison, followed by seven years of supervised release, on charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of stolen firearms.
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — An early education center in Washington, D.C. closed down after concerns about violent crimes in the area. The SKC Early Education Center in Penn Station sent out a notice to parents saying that they will be closing starting July 1. After 7 years of servicing the community at Penn Station, […]
