ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring dentist pleads guilty to mail and health care fraud, DOJ says

By Julie Gallagher
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dentist from Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty Wednesday for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and health care fraud — he’ll pay back more than $1.2 million as part of the plea deal, according to the Department of...

wtop.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing $1.8M From Maryland Company

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of more than $1.8 million from the Maryland company where he worked, according to a federal prosecutor. Duane G. Larmore, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy and to aggravated identity theft, said U.S. Attorney Erek Barron in a news release. Larmore’s plea agreement said that from mid-September 2016 through about March 2020, Larmore conspired with others to steal more than $1.8 million from Shore Appliance Connection, where he was an employee in charge of maintaining the books and records. Prosecutors said Larmore and his co-conspirators stole over $1 million from the business for their own purposes, including to make investments and to pay business expenses for the co-conspirator’s business without the knowledge and consent of the store owners. To conceal the theft and get money, Larmore used the identities of the owners to enter into contracts in which businesses can obtain cash quickly by leveraging accounts receivable, the news release said. As part of his plea agreement, Larmore will be required to pay restitution of more than $1.8 million. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NBC Washington

Man Pleads Guilty in Overdose Death of Maryland Mother of 3

A man pleaded guilty to selling the mixture of fentanyl and heroin that killed a Gaithersburg, Maryland, mother of three in August 2020. The 34-year-old victim had been sober for about a year when anxiety got to her, her mother said. Court documents showed a text conversation between the victim...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Health
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Silver Spring, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Doj#Mail Fraud#Health Plan#The Department Of Justice#Medicaid#D C Dental Clinic#P O Box
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC Washington

Gang Members Found Guilty of Murder, Drug Charges in Northern Virginia

Members of a violent, drug-running gang in Northern Virginia were convicted Friday on numerous charges related to murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Joseph Lamborn, 28, of California; 24-year-old Peter Le, of Dunn Loring; 28-year-old Tony Le, of California; and 26-year-old Young Yoo, of Centreville, were members of the gang Reccless Tigers, which distributed thousands of pounds of marijuana as well as other THC products, cocaine, ecstasy and prescription drugs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

Vicky White Cause of Death Released: Coroner Confirms Autopsy Results

Vicky White’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after a coroner performed an autopsy Tuesday, Newsweek reports. White died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while helping inmate Casey White (no relation) escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama. At a glance. After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy