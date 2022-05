The Kansas City Chiefs recently held their annual rookie mini-camp and we learned a few lessons about the team’s first-year players. The Kansas City Chiefs have officially closed the books on their annual rookie mini-camp, held this year from May 7-9, and it sounds as if this year’s 2022 draft class is as good as advertised. Following the affair, head coach Andy Reid spoke glowingly of the progress made over the three days together and said several positive things about the team’s draft picks. All in all, a solid foundation was laid and fans are very excited to see how these players will grow.

