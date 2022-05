Former NFL running back Dan Woodhead inches closer to playing in golf’s U.S. Open. On Wednesday at Omaha Country Club, former NFL running back Dan Woodhead earned one of the five qualifying spots to advance to the final qualifying round of the U.S. Open. As one of the amateurs in the field, he fired off an even-par 71 and was one of four players who shot par or better.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO