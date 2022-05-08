ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Missing Richmond county woman located

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143fkl_0fWyFPt800

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama pants, and black slides.

She ran away from home on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

Teen missing since 2021 located

#Update | The RCSO says 17-year-old Nottia Gonder was located Thursday, May 5th. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is STILL searching for a missing teenager. 17-year-old Nottia Gonder was reported missing on 09/13/21. Gonder was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road and may have red and black braids at this time. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Augusta man wanted for negotiating false checks

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Augusta man, who is wanted for negotiating checks knowing the information is false. According to authorities, Tedesco Hudson, 21, has active warrants at this time. According to the incident report, the general manager of Villa Ropa stated that an unknown person […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Inv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Pedestrian dies after hit & run, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened on the 900 block of Walton Way. The victim is identified as Randolf Brinson, 62, of Augusta. He died at the scene. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year old Tyquavious Euvell Walker […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Detective: S.C. teen executed wounded men who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators say […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy