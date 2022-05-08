Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama pants, and black slides.

She ran away from home on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.