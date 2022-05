PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — They just keep climbing. This morning residents in the Tri-State area are waking up to even higher gas prices. Gas has reached record highs in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware and now people are looking for relief. PAIN AT THE PUMP: Drivers are facing record high gas prices, including in New Jersey, where the average gallon now costs more than $4.50. I’m breaking down two bills that would provide direct relief for NJ drivers coming up at 630 on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/gY7EcojhNw — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) May 10, 2022 The average gallon of gas in New Jersey will now cost...

