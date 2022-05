PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they are investigating a recent burglary. Authorities state that on May 2, 2022, at 7:50 pm, an unknown black male gained access to several offices inside the Parkway Garage at 150 N Broad St. While inside the suspect took an employee’s bag containing a wallet, keys and an Allied Security coat. When the suspect left the location, he was wearing a Parkway Garage hat and jacket.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO