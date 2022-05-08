ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Jason Perry on the primary election and Governor Cox’s approval rating

By Glen Mills
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The stage is set for the primary election with five members of Utah’s Congressional Delegation facing challengers.

Jason Perry with the Hinckley Institute of Politics joins us on Inside Utah Politics this week to break down the races.

Related
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS News

Trump's influence being tested in Republican primary elections

Former President Trump hit the midterm campaign trail over the weekend, promoting his endorsement in Nebraska's governor's race. At a rally on Sunday, Trump defended Republican Charles Herbster against several allegations of sexual misconduct. Herbster is one of several GOP candidates hoping a Trump endorsement will mean a victory in this year's primary elections. Tuesday will be the first test of the former president's influence over Republicans when they head to the polls in Ohio and Indiana. CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns discussed some of the candidates who have received the former president's endorsement.
NEBRASKA STATE
Salon

Ohio Republican who attended Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally wins House primary

A dark horse candidate who painted a massive "Trump 2020" sign on his lawn is the official GOP nominee to represent Ohio's 9th district in the House of Representatives. J.R. Majewski, 42, a far-right Donald Trump supporter, secured the victory on Tuesday, beating out all three of his opponents, two of whom were state legislators. The Trump supporter won 36 percent of the vote in the primary election. He will now be running against Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, who has spent roughly forty years in Congress and is currently the longest-sitting member of Congress.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
