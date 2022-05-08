ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2 answers your Spider-Man: No Way Home questions

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

At long last, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out. Millions of MCU fans are rushing to theaters to see one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of Phase 4. The hype for Doctor Strange 2 has almost matched the frenzy that preceded Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both are multiverse movies featuring Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Although No Way Home rumors certainly rose past Multiverse of Madness when it comes to cameo confirmations. And those were some exciting cameos for the latest Spider-Man installment.

But now that Doctor Strange 2 is out, we finally get answers to some of our most pressing questions after No Way Home. After months of speculation, we finally know how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fits into the MCU following the multiverse events he was involved in. Before we explain, I will remind you that multiverse spoilers follow below. You should avoid them until you’ve seen both MCU movies.

The latest Spider-Man is easily one of the best live-action Peter Parker adventures so far. It’s certainly the most exciting MCU Spider-Man. But the movie is not perfect, as it has some plot issues we’ve come to expect from Sony’s Spider-Man movie.

What does the world know about Spider-Man after No Way Home?

Most of them are multiverse-related, considering that No Way Home connects the SSU to the MCU. Unlike Marvel’s world, Sony never planned to make a cohesive SSU until recently. That means it’s harder to ensure that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s realities respect the MCU multiverse rules completely. We’ve already explained the plot issues in great detail over here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skssI_0fWyCHFb00
Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in No Way Home fight scene Image source: Sony

Plot holes aside, fans had massive questions about how the MCU would handle the world forgetting who Peter Parker is. As a reminder, Peter gives up everything at the end of No Way Home. Doctor Strange performs a clean spell that has everyone forgetting who he is. Strange included.

We didn’t necessarily expect Multiverse of Madness to provide Spider-Man answers, although some wild rumors did say we’ll have Peter Parker variants in Doctor Strange 2.

But only a few lines of dialogue between Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) are enough to make everything clear. Now’s another chance to avoid major spoilers, by the way.

Once No Way Home ended, Spider-Man fans wondered what happened to the evidence the world had about Peter Parker. It’s not just memories that the Avengers had of Peter’s identity.

Is Spider-Man in Doctor Strange 2?

It’s newspaper articles and digital recordings of Peter Parker. At the time, we explained that the answer must be straightforward. The spell erased any type of remembrance. Whether it’s a memory, a paper clipping, or a video record.

We also explained that the Avengers forgetting who Spider-Man is doesn’t change the past. He was part of their lives and all the big battles since Civil War. Peter was there on team Iron Man. He was on Titan fighting Thanos (Josh Brolin). And then he returned to Earth in Endgame. The only difference is that the Avengers do not remember knowing him. Doctor Strange’s spell didn’t change the past.

That was speculation after No Way Home. But it is now MCU canon. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes it so. And it starts with the Doctor Strange 2 clip in this Benedict Wong interview with Jimmy Fallon.

That’s where we see Strange, Wong, and America having pizza in a restaurant right after that battle against Gargantos. Strange explains to Chavez that Spider-Man has the powers of a spider in what turns out to be a hilarious exchange. She thinks it’s “gross” and wonders whether he shoots spiderwebs out of his butt.

Wong and Strange say he’s not doing that. That’s when the doctor admits that he didn’t know. But he hopes that’s not the case.

All of this tells us the Avengers know Spider-Man exists. They know what he can do. They just don’t remember meeting him.

It gets even better. If you haven’t seen the movie, now is the time when you should really leave, as more spoilers follow below.

The Avengers connection

Strange and Wong end up talking about Spider-Man potentially shooting spiderwebs out of his butt because America asks them about their experience with the multiverse. You can tell immediately that the two sorcerers don’t have that much experience from the way Strange answers.

“We have experience with the multiverse,” Strange begins. “Most recently, there was an incident with Spider-Man…” before Chavez interrupts him to ask about the Spider-Man.

Just like that, Multiverse of Madness tells us the MCU superheroes saw the No Way Home events happen just as the audience did. It was a Spider-Man-related multiverse incident, and Doctor Strange was there. The only thing the world doesn’t remember is Peter’s identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dc6k9_0fWyCHFb00
Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Image source: Sony

Doctor Strange and Wong do not discuss the Spider-Man incident in more detail. But soon after this scene, Strange realizes he has to ask Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to help. We know from the trailers that he wants an Avenger’s help for this serious multiverse issue.

When Wanda tells him there are other Avengers, Strange says he wants her. Given a choice between “the archer with the mohawk and several bug-themed crime fighters or one of the most powerful magic wielders on the planet, it’s an easy call,” he says.

Stephen just confirmed that the Avengers are very much a thing. He just mentioned Hawkeye, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man. It’s bug-themed crime fighters. Plural.

We speculated that the Avengers might have to re-recruit Spider-Man before, assuming they forgot he joined their ranks. But Doctor Strange 2 just told us that Spider-Man is still an Avenger, despite the events in No Way Home.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
Distractify

He's Back! Johnny Depp Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to the Big Screen

As we enter week four of the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, all anyone can discuss is their respective careers. Since 2020, there has been a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — it currently has over 3 million signatures. Clearly, no one wants the 36-year-old to keep her career in the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Mcu#Marvel#No Way Home#Multiverse Of Madness#Ssu
Cinema Blend

Benedict Wong Defends His Multiverse Of Madness Co-Star, Who's Been Dealing With Criticism Over Her Queer Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment world, with over a decade of experience and fan excitement behind each new project. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Doctor Strange 2, which is finally arriving this week (read some reviews here!) And actor Benedict Wong recently defended his Multiverse of Madnes co-star, whos’s been dealing with criticism over her queer character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
Financial World

Netflix's most expensive movie ever arrives

The project was announced back in 2020 when it was revealed that Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans would star in an action thriller similar to the James Bond series. But what caught the most attention was the fact that the film has a budget of $ 200 million, making it Netflix’s most expensive film to date.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’

Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
MOVIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: "Enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful"

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," cautioned Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in box-office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. Audiences are somewhat better 'versed these days, as the MCU’s Phase 4 has been laying the groundwork for multiple realities that allow you to have your cake in one dimension and eat it in the next. Animated series What If…? explored the butterfly-effect possibilities with some of the saga’s core characters, while No Way Home demonstrated the crowd-pleasing potential for fan service (multiple Spider-Men!), following in the web trails of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

317K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy