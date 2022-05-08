ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Dry & sunny

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
 3 days ago
The weather cooperated for Mother’s Day bringing in more sunshine and a clear sky for the evening.

Tonight won’t be nearly as warm and humid as the previous days.

By Monday morning, it will be pleasant with temperatures near 70. With little to no cloud cover on Monday, it’s going to be a hot one!

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with some spots in the lower 90s.

The relief from the heat will be at night when we cool down further into the mid 60s going into Tuesday.

With high pressure coming into play this week, it will be drier and not as humid.

