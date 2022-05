Charlotte Flair took on Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 38, keeping her champion belt not entirely clean, so much so that the company gave her challenger a rematch this weekend at Wrestlemania Backlash. The challenge will see the two enemies clash in an 'I Quit Match', where, to beat the opponent you have to exhaust her and make her say 'I Quit', since the two however as a final move use two submission moves that could be useful in this context and teased each other about letting each other down.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO