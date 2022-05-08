ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former WWE Champion, Undertaker’s Favorite, might never wrestle again

By Franz Christian Irorita
 3 days ago
Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt might never wrestle again, in spite of The Undertaker’s wishes that he returns to WWE for a final run. We’ve previously reported how The Undertaker was hopeful that Windham Rotunda, known to fans as The Fiend Bray Wyatt, would someday return to WWE. However, it doesn’t...

