The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason as they gear up for another run as a Super Bowl contender in 2022. Considering they entered the offseason unsure if Aaron Rodgers would be coming back to play in the Green and Gold, it's been a successful transition year. Davante Adams is the biggest departure, but the Packers have done well to build a team that still looks like it will be a major factor in the NFC.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO