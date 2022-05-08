ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Doctor Who' taps Ncuti Gatwa to take over iconic title character

By Doha Madani
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC has asked Ncuti Gatwa to make the world a little more sonic with them, tapping Gatwa to be the first Black lead in the "Doctor Who" franchise. Gatwa, 29, will take over the role from Jodie Whitaker to become the 14th Doctor, the BBC announced Sunday. In a statement...

SA Ander
3d ago

hopes is is better than that female....bring back former writers..it is the story ,not the political statement....

Abner Doubleplay
3d ago

Every time I see a Who article they are getting a new actor to play the part

