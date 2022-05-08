ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell says national abortion ban 'possible' if Roe overturned

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrTU9_0fWy7evQ00

S enate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said a national abortion ban is "possible" if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade .

McConnell talked about what may come next if the high court dismantles the landmark abortion decision, as is hinted in a leaked draft opinion, while expressing opposition to ending the filibuster to pass legislation on the issue.

"If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies — not only at the state level but at the federal level — certainly could legislate in that area," McConnell told USA Today on Thursday.

ROE LEAK: MCCONNELL AND SCHUMER SPAR OVER DRAFT SUPREME COURT OPINION

McConnell has set his focus on how the draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked, saying that the "integrity and independence of the Supreme Court" were under attack .

"All of this puts the cart before the horse,” McConnell commented.

Still, the senator acknowledged that in the event Roe is overturned, the issue of abortion would need to be resolved through legislation in "one way or another."

"So yeah, it's possible. It would depend on where the votes were," McConnell said. He also voiced opposition to ditching the two-thirds majority rule to pass legislation on abortion.

"No carve-out of the filibuster — period," he said. "For any subject."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Republican lawmakers have shied away from celebrating the possible reversal of Roe as the final opinion is played out in court, as many focus their rhetoric on the egregious act of the leak itself.

Democrats have indicated they will introduce legislation to protect access to abortion despite an uphill battle, with the Senate split 50-50 and several anti-abortion members among their own party.

Comments / 8

TMG
3d ago

Anyone who thinks this is just about abortion is wrong. Next will come a ban on gay marriage, inter-racial marriage, inter-racial adoption, mandated vaccines for all, etc. vote Blue💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply(4)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#The Supreme Court#Republican
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy