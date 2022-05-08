Former Alabama DL Marcell Dareus getting another shot in the NFL

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama star defensive lineman Marcell Dareus is getting another shot in the NFL, this time with the Baltimore Ravens.

The former No. 3 overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft is currently working out for the Ravens during their 2022 rookie minicamp which also includes a pair of Alabama rookies in Jalyn Amour-Davis and Slade Bolden.

Dareus has not seen any action in the NFL since 2019 when he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Dareus has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, he still has some eye-popping stats. Through nine seasons, the defensive tackle from Birmingham has been selected to two Pro Bowls, has been named a First-Team All-Pro, notched 37.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, and has 365 combined tackles in 121 games.

Dareus became a fan favorite for the Tide when he intercepted a pass in the 2009 BCS title game against Texas and took it to the house for six.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Dareus’ journey back to the NFL.

