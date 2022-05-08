Reds' Tyler Stephenson batting cleanup Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Payton Henry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Herro is once again listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes in Game 6. Herro's Game 6 projection includes 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Azocar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grisham for...
Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
Miami Marlins catcher Payton Henry is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday and bat night versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henry for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project Stallings for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Cordero will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and the Braves. Bobby Dalbec returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cordero for 7.7 FanDuel points...
The Miami Heat listed P.J. Tucker (calf strain) as questionable for their Tuesday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tucker was cleared to play in Sunday's game, but he is still recovering from his calf strain and will be questionable heading into Game 5. If he can play, our models...
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mercado will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and Chicago. Myles Straw moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mercado for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Belt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Belt for 13.7 FanDuel points...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday. Jason Castro will move to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Toro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cal Raleigh catching for right-hander Logan Gilbert. Raleigh will bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Raleigh for...
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Smith will catch for right-hander Ryan Pepiot on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 11.2 FanDuel...
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Sam Hilliard starting in left field. Hilliard will bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hilliard for...
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McCormick will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to health protocols. Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday's game between Cleveland and Chicago has been postponed. The game will be made up at a later date and time to be provided by Major League Baseball.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Cole Tucker is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tucker will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Michael Chavis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tucker for 6.6 FanDuel points...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
