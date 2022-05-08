Tomas Nido sitting Sunday for Mets

Robinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued” by Cano and intend to speak with the second baseman’s agent this week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO