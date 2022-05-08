ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomas Nido sitting Sunday for Mets

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets did not list Tomas Nido in their lineup for Sunday's...

www.numberfire.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers looking to trade former Cy Young winner?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked pitching staff that they likely do not need one of the ex-Cy Young Award winners on their roster. Veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons said in a tweet on Monday will potentially be moving veteran lefty David Price to allow Price to pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
NBC Sports

Tomase: These three players are holding the Red Sox' offense back

The three players killing the Red Sox offense aren't local whipping boys Bobby Dalbec, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vazquez. They bat at the bottom of the order for a reason. It's the next tier of players: Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo, and Trevor Story. They're supposed to be the collective...
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo to call Boston Red Sox’s game vs. Braves on Tuesday for TBS; Hazel Mae will be sideline reporter

Don Orsillo will call the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for TBS. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park. Orsillo, who worked as the Red Sox’s primary play-by-play announcer for NESN from 2001-15, now serves as the voice of the San Diego Padres. He also works games nationally for TBS, including the postseason.
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Payton Henry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for San Diego on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Azocar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grisham for...
numberfire.com

Payton Henry catching for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Payton Henry is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday and bat night versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henry for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
