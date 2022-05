The traditional game of baseball might soon see some dramatic changes, including at the Major League Baseball level. Will MLB finally pull the trigger on robotic umpires?. In 2022, the plan for a 10-team independent professional baseball league, the Atlantic League, had ideas to implement an automated ball-strike system that will help assist umpires with calling pitches. The MLB had partnered with the Atlantic League to test and trial this new automated ball-strike system. However, the Atlantic League pulled the plug on this new technology and reverted to traditional baseball.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO