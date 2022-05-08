ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow police host ‘exceptional rodeo’ for exceptional kids

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department held their first Cowboys, Cops and Kids Exceptional Rodeo.

The event was geared towards providing special needs children an opportunity to participate in a rodeo.

“Officer Michael Peel, he’s our public outreach officer -- he was a professional bull rider before he was on officer and he saw a special needs rodeo in another state when he was competing for kids without any kind of limitation and he had the idea of having one out here,” said Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill.

Chief Berryhill said he would like to make the rodeo an annual event.

