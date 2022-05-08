ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox is recovering after the second of two outages this weekend

By D. Wollman
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox users hoping to enjoy some solid playtime over the weekend were stymied on Saturday, following an outage that lasted about nine hours. Microsoft issued a tweet around 4pm ET on Saturday, acknowledging that some users were unable to purchase and launch games or join Cloud Gaming...

www.engadget.com

Engadget

Inside Microsoft’s new Inclusive Tech Lab

On the north campus of Microsoft’s 500-acre headquarters, anticipation is quietly mounting. The company is gearing up to launch its new Inclusive Tech Lab, which sits in Building 86 — one of 125 buildings in its Redmond, Washington grounds. This 2,000-square-foot room used to be a reception area, with a set of doors leading to the offices within and another pair facing the rest of the world. It only seems fitting, considering what Microsoft envisions this lab to be: a place to welcome members of the disability community, the tech industry and its own designers. Importantly, it’s close to key personnel in Microsoft’s product teams. Across the street is building 88, where you’ll find chief product officer Panos Panay’s office, while down the road is the Hardware Lab in building 87.
REDMOND, WA
TechRadar

Microsoft will fix massive Xbox server outage in the next few days

Microsoft expects to roll out a new Xbox update in the next few days to fix a bug that’s left some console players unable to play their purchased games. Persistent server problems that appeared on May 6 have prevented some Xbox Series X|S users from booting up their downloaded games. It's also affected Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as making new purchases on the Xbox store. Users that tried to load games were reportedly met with an error screen that told them to connect to Xbox’s online servers. When they tried to do so, however, they found they were unable.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

An Xbox streaming stick could be coming within a year

Microsoft seems poised to make game streaming more accessible and efficient than it’s ever been with a new cloud streaming device that is allegedly set to launch at some point in 2023. Sources tell VentureBeat that Microsoft is creating a streaming stick, not unlike those available from media streaming...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X Pro Explained: Everything You Need to Know

Around two years ago, Sony and Microsoft released their new consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. These new, powerful pieces of kit replaced not just 2013's PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but 2016's PlayStation 4 Pro and 2017's Xbox One X. Now, gamers are wondering if the PS5 and Series X will get upgraded versions with more powerful hardware, too. In this article, we'll explain everything you need to know about PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X Pro.
VIDEO GAMES
