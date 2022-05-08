ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

Fire destroys multi-family home in Perth Amboy; 6 displaced

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A devastating fire destroyed a multi-family home Saturday afternoon in Perth Amboy.

The fire department said in an online post that “crews found heavy fire in the basement which had extended up to the attic via the balloon frame bays.”

All crews were eventually withdrawn from the home at 189 William St. due to the heavy fire conditions.

The fire department says there were no civilian injuries and there were two non-life-threatening firefighter injuries. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Six occupants have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

