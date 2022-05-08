ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston police investigating a shooting incident

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
North Charleston, South Carolina – Police in North Charleston are looking into a shooting incident that occurred near Pepperhill...

WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Charleston Press

Father and his three sons arrested and charged for the shooting incident early this month resulting with several people injured in Colleton County

Colleton County, South Carolina – A total of four people were arrested and charged regarding the shooting incident that happened on April 1st along Logan Farm Road in Colleton County leaving several people injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. According to the authorities, the 56-year-old Melvin Lemacks and his three...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

1-year-old left abandoned in South Carolina parking lot, officials say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a one-year-old was left abandoned in a parking lot near Ladson early Monday morning. Dorchester County deputies were dispatched to a location near Ladson Road and Dorchester Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Coopers Ridge Apartments. Deputies located the vehicle in […]
LADSON, SC
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police investigating after SC school fight videos show up online

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother in Summerville is voicing her concerns after fight videos from Summerville High School were posted to an Instagram account. Officials at the Summerville Police Department said they are investigating after videos, which appear to show students fighting at Summerville High, were recently discovered online. “My son was actually in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

