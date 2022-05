When Canadian designer Bruce Mau was invited to Guatemala to help reimagine the country’s future, they introduced him as Bruce, who was “going to redesign Guatemala”. Although this was a bit of a stretch, the scale at which he helped change the nation’s outlook was similarly huge. Guatemala was originally called Guate by the Indigenous people, but the Spanish later added mala, meaning bad. Mau’s first move was to add an “a”, creating “Guate! Amala!,” or “The love of Guate.” The slogan was part of a larger campaign to shine a positive light on the country, showcase the people working to improve their country, and recruit a thousand volunteers to help spread these messages. They received 20,000 sign ups in the first weekend.

