A day after announcing the iPod touch would remain on sale only while stocks last, the 256GB versions of every color model have already sold out. The venerable iPod touch was discontinued on May 10, 2022, and by May 11, stocks online were running out. At time of writing, it is no longer possible to buy a 256GB iPod touch in any of its six different colors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO