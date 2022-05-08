Gun Buyback Event in Lynwood Collects 365 Weapons

Pasadena police are asking for the public's help after a 30-year-old Salvadorian man was killed after he was set on fire on New Year's Day 2021. The Pasadena Police Department discovered Ulises Nieto-Cabrera last year on the 700 block of Rockwood Road at about 8 a.m. According to police, Nieto-Cabrera was found bloodied and suffering from severe burns before being taken to the hospital, where he later died. After an investigation, detectives determined that Nieto-Cabrera was intentionally targeted and set on fire, but are unsure how many people were involved. Investigators said they are aware of people who "possess intimate knowledge about Nieto-Cabrera's" death. PPD has asked that anyone with information on this murder contact police at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

