Lynwood, CA

Gun Buyback Event in Lynwood Collects 365 Weapons

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 365 guns were collected during a buyback event in Lynwood sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office, officials said. They ranged from handguns and pistols to semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles. “This was a success,” Hahn...

