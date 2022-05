Parkland residents with a passion for volunteering were part of four students awarded scholarships from the Broward League of Cities. On April 21, the Broward League of Cities awarded $1,000 scholarships to four Broward County high school seniors to support their studies in municipal government. The students plan to pursue a college education focused on public service, public policy, government, and/or community affairs.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO