Canoeists and kayakers have called for clearer access on rights to rivers and canals, as they face verbal and physical abuse for using the water. Pete Astles, founder of charity PaddlePeak, claims he and other kayakers were harassed by people waiting in the bushes while his team were out cleaning a river. Other complaints include stone throwing, shouting and tyres being let down on paddlers. Mr Astles and a team of helpers were cleaning the River Derwent in Derbyshire when they were confronted by people in bushes at the waterside. “People try to intimidate you, they try to say...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO