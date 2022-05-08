ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Seven Games Left in Regular Season, West Title at Stake

By Otis Kirk
nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — The SEC West race continues to tighten with seven games remaining in the regular season. Arkansas is currently in first place, but only has a one-game lead over Texas A&M. Auburn and LSU are two games back. Prior to the Auburn...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday. The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

What National Media Thinks of Hogs Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Prior to Sam Pittman’s arrival at Arkansas the Razorbacks had won eight games, one in the SEC, in a combined three years. The Razorbacks were looked at as a program that couldn’t compete in the SEC. That despite the fact from 1998-2011 Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino won 109 games and went to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons. The problem was the eight seasons from Petrino to Pittman the Razorbacks went 37-60.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
KARK

Jordan Louie Shocked by Arkansas Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Basketball: Five-star forward Ron Holland announces top schools

Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec West#Texas A M#Sec#Lsu#Auburn Ole Miss
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star Husker legacy prospect announces commitment

A 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class with family ties to Nebraska Football announced his school selection on Monday night. Quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Arizona, announced on Twitter that he would be committing to Ohio State University. The junior signal-caller chose the Buckeyes over other programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. His 5-Star ranking comes from on3.com. There was hope that Nebraska could be in the running, given his family’s connection to Cornhusker football. Dylan Raiola is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic played in Lincoln from 1998-2000, was a consensus All-American in 2000,...
CHANDLER, AZ
thecomeback.com

NCAA’s new NIL guidelines spark strong reactions

The introduction of NIL into the world of college athletics has been a gamechanger, seemingly having a major impact on whether or not some student-athletes go pro and where others decide to transfer. While there’s been a bit of a “sky is falling” mentality from a lot of coaches around the way are treating the changing landscape, it’s also helped student-athletes garner some of the financial windfalls that they create on the field, rather than watching it all go to coaches, schools, and sponsors.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBS Names 5 'Dark Horse' College Football Playoff Teams

The 2022 college football season is still a few months away, but that didn't stop one analyst from making a list of five dark horse candidates for the playoff. CBS Sports created a list of dark horses by taking one team from every conference. The only limitation was that the teams needed to be a longer shot than 50-1 to make the College Football Playoff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jordan Addison Reportedly Schedules Major Transfer Visit

Jordan Addison's whereabouts hint that the former Pittsburgh wide receiver could be touring the University of Texas. Via Blake Skaggs, On3's top-ranked uncommitted player in the NCAA transfer portal posted a photo from his hotel in Austin. On3's Gerry Hamilton confirmed that Addison is making an official visit to the Longhorns' campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
extrainningsoftball.com

Softball Bracketology 8.0: Conference Tournament Week is Upon Us

College softball’s premier Bracketologist has joined Extra Inning Softball! Eric Lopez has been analyzing the NCAA softball tournament selections for more than a decade, including trends and key metrics utilized by the NCAA Softball Committee in selecting the postseason field. Last season, he correctly predicted 63 of the 64 teams in the NCAA tournament and 14 of the 16 hosting teams.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy