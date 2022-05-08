ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Summer is amoeba season: Here is what you need to know

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLORIDA, USA — With the summer season around the corner and the temperatures already feeling like it, a lot of families will be heading out to the water. If visiting freshwater is in your future, there are some precautions you can take to protect against amoebas. A simple step can save...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Thomas
natureworldnews.com

Woman Gets Hole in Her Belly After Gotten Infected with Very Serious “Flesh-Eating Disease”

A 29-year-old woman from Australia is facing dire consequences after contracting rare bacteria that made a hole in her abdomen. Brenna McIntosh is currently recovering from probably the scariest time of her life, or at least it sounds like it. McIntosh had undergone a surgical procedure called abdominoplasty or known as "tummy tuck", a cosmetic abdomen surgery that tightens up abdominal muscles and reduces excess skin around the belly, earlier this year. The cause - a "flesh-eating bacteria" left an open wound on her abdomen, Newsweek reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Amoeba#Meningitis#Seizure#Usf
UPI News

Urinary incontinence linked to higher risk of death in men

Urinary incontinence can plague men as they age, but a new study suggests it may be more than just a bothersome condition and might actually be a harbinger of early death. "This indicates the importance of assessing the general health, risk factors and major co-morbidities among men with LUTS [lower urinary tract symptoms]," wrote the researchers, who were led by Jonne Akerla from the department of urology at Tampere University Hospital in Finland.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Dog Coronavirus Jumps to Humans, With a Protein Shift

Cornell scientists have identified a shift that occurs in canine coronavirus that points to a possible pattern of change found in other coronaviruses and which may provide clues to how they transmit to humans from animals. A new canine coronavirus was first identified in two Malaysian human patients who developed...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Freethink

Genes from over 5,000 stroke patients hint at surprising treatment

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis researchers believe they have reopened the debate on a potential stroke treatment decades after it was abandoned. Analyzing over 5,000 genomes from ischemic stroke patients, the team found two genetic markers that were associated with patient outcomes in the 24 hours after a stroke. Both genes were related to how a neurotransmitter called glutamate (yes, as in MSG) works in the brain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
deseret.com

Omicron may be as severe as other COVID-19 variants, new study says

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported as more transmissible, but overall less severe than previous COVID-19 variants. However, data from a study under peer-review in Nature Communications puts this claim under question, showing that omicron may be as severe as previous variants. The news: “Our analysis suggests that...
SCIENCE
Scrubs Magazine

Should You Visit the ER When You’re Too High?

Recreational marijuana is now legal in 18 states across the country and medical marijuana is legal in several more. If you live in one of the states, living with legal pot can take some getting used to. You may be tempted to try marijuana for the first time, or the first time in decades, now that you don’t have to worry about getting handcuffed or winding up on the nightly news. You have a career to worry about after all.
HEALTH
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy