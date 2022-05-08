Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PINE AND SOUTHERN BURNETT COUNTIES At 906 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogilvie, to near Rock Creek, to 7 miles north of Center City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pine City, Hinckley, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake, Siren, Webster, Brook Park, Henriette, Branstad, Randall, Falun, Greely, Phantom Lake, Chengwatana State Forest, Four Corners, West Rock, Alpha, Trade River, and Beroun. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Comments / 0