Baylor County, TX

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Wilbarger by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOODHUE...SOUTHWESTERN PEPIN AND SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 935 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Frontenac, or 8 miles east of Red Wing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Frontenac around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stockholm and Pepin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 23.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.5 25.2 25.0 24.8 24.6 24.3
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Perry; Ste. Genevieve The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Chester. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Chester. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Unleveed islands near Chester and the prison farm floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Chester 27.0 29.1 26.9 25.4 24.2 23.3 22.5
PERRY COUNTY, MO
State
Texas State
County
Baylor County, TX
County
Wilbarger County, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, southern Douglas, Washburn and western Sawyer Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Couderay, to near Trego, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trego around 940 PM CDT. Stone Lake around 945 PM CDT. Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Minong, Little Round Lake, Hayward, Round Lake, Wascott, Gordon and Seeley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jackson; Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Chester. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Chester. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Unleveed islands near Chester and the prison farm floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Chester 27.0 29.1 26.9 25.4 24.2 23.3 22.5
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 Relative humidity has improved across the area so the warning has been allowed to expire. Winds may remain gusty 20 to 30 mph through the remainder of the evening, ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252... 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...On Thursday, 10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT. * Winds...Southwest to Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 215. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Goodhue A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOODHUE...SOUTHWESTERN PEPIN AND SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 935 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Frontenac, or 8 miles east of Red Wing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Frontenac around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stockholm and Pepin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria across the impacted area and are expected to continue to decrease overnight. Therefore the Wind Advisory issued earlier for the Mojave Desert Slopes will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PINE AND SOUTHERN BURNETT COUNTIES At 906 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogilvie, to near Rock Creek, to 7 miles north of Center City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pine City, Hinckley, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake, Siren, Webster, Brook Park, Henriette, Branstad, Randall, Falun, Greely, Phantom Lake, Chengwatana State Forest, Four Corners, West Rock, Alpha, Trade River, and Beroun. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.4 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Wed 7 PM 28.4 28.4 28.4 Steady
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

