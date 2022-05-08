Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, southern Douglas, Washburn and western Sawyer Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Couderay, to near Trego, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trego around 940 PM CDT. Stone Lake around 945 PM CDT. Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Minong, Little Round Lake, Hayward, Round Lake, Wascott, Gordon and Seeley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO