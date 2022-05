IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO